Alexander Volkanovski defends Hasbulla from Conor McGregor attack: ‘You’ll have to go through me’

Reigning UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski has leaped to the defense of social media star, Hasbulla Magomedov – after former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor, claimed he wanted to kick the Russian teenager over a goal post.

Volkanovski, the current undisputed featherweight champion, most recently co-headlined UFC 276 back in July during International Fight Week, handing three-time foe, former champion, Max Holloway a unanimous decision loss in the pair’s title trilogy matchup.

As for McGregor, the recently turned 34-year-old striker has been sidelined since July of last year, headlining UFC 264 against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier – dropping a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat after he fractured his left tibia in the closing stages of the first frame.

Recently, footage emerged showing 19-year-old social media star, Hasbulla Magomedov, slapping featherweight champion, Volkanovski in the face with a burger during a recent visit to the champion’s native Australia.

And whilst the featherweight kingpin appears to have taken Hasbulla’s latest cunning assault in good jest, McGregor unleashed a tirade of tweets at the youngster on Wednesday night, calling him “inbred” and threatening to kick him.

“I’d love to boot that little g*mp Hasbulla over a goal post,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “How much to get him on the volley? I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association).”

Alexander Volkanovski warns Conor McGregor from provoking Hasbulla

Jumping to the defense of Hasbulla, Volkanovski, who has found himself somewhat linked to a potential lightweight excursion against McGregor amid his continued success at the Dubliner’s former featherweight stomping ground, insisted the latter would have to go through him first, in order to get to Hasbulla.

“You’ll have to go through me first,” Alexander Volkanovski tweeted. “Leave my mate alone, @TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor).”

Expected to remain sidelined until next year as he targets an Australian homecoming, Volkanovski has been linked with both title defenses against either Yair Rodriguez or Josh Emmett next.