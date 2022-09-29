Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has once more hit out at Russian social media star, Hasbulla, offering to spar the teenager in a “friendly affair”.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight titleholder, has been sidelined from active competition since July of last year, headlining UFC 264.

The 34-year-old suffered his second consecutive defeat at the event, dropping a first round doctor’s stoppage loss to former interim champion, Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the process.

The loss followed a prior knockout defeat to Poirier in January of last year, with the Crumlin native suffering his first strikes finish loss in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Expected to make his awaited Octagon return next year, Conor McGregor has been linked with a slew of potential opponents for his return fight, including the likes of Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, and former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor welcomes a sparring match with Hasbulla

However, in his time away from the sport, McGregor has poked continued fun at Russian social media standout, Hasbulla, previously labelling the teenager a “gimp” and claiming he would like to kick him over a goalpost.

In his latest tirade aimed at the popular, Hasbulla, McGregor has urged the UFC to set up a sparring match between himself and the former, promising a “friendly affair”.

“Let me spar Hasbulla, UFC,” Conor McGregor tweeted before deleting the post. “Big gloves, a friendly spar. I swear.”

The former two-weight UFC champion is currently in the Dominican Republic and is set to feature in a leading role ahead of the upcoming Roadhouse remake, featuring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

In his most recent professional victor, McGregor defeated former UFC lightweight title chaser, the retired Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020 with a 40-second high-kick and strikes knockout.