Conor McGregor Has New Head Coach? Roan Carneiro Addresses Speculation

Conor McGregor having a new head coach is something that has been strongly speculated on due to the drama surrounding him. It all started when John Kavanagh stated that would need to be convinced by McGregor to corner him once again after his last fight.

The longtime trainer of the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion made it known that he doesn’t want McGregor to take more strikes than he needs to at this stage of his life.

Thus, now that Conor has shared photos with Roan Carneiro, fans have thought that he might be his new head coach. However, Carneiro made it known that is not the case. He did so during a recent interview with Abhinav Kini of The Body Lock.

“I saw he posted a picture on his social media. I’m like wow. My Instagram, all social media, Twitter, everything went crazy. Talking about calls, people were calling me. Then the rumors. Oh, he’s going to be the next head coach. This is fake news. He might like the training, I’m sure he liked it, but we didn’t have any conversations about me being his trainer.”



“He might in the future, I leave the door open. If he wants my help, I definitely want to help him. To be honest, it will be an accomplishment if I’m able to make him beat the guy who beat him. That makes me go wow. I don’t care about his money. I don’t care about him being Conor McGregor. I don’t give a damn about it. My final goal is the victory. Bringing some guys from their adversity to conquer the results. That’s my philosophy.”

