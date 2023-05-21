Former undisputed middleweight champion and promotional Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping has called for fellow former promotional champion, Conor McGregor to “get off the good stuff”, ahead of his impending Octagon return before the end of this year.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula en route to a doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

Conor McGregor is expected to make an “immediate” USADA return

Expected to make his return to the Octagon before the close of this year ahead of his “immediate” return to the USADA testing pool, Conor McGregor has been tied to a welterweight fight with one-time lightweight contender, Michael Chandler – with the duo recently wrapping up filming on The Ultimate Fighter 31 this year.

Sharing his thoughts on the Dubliner’s return, UFC color-commentator, Bisping envisioned a December return for the former two-weight champion, before urging him to “get off the good stuff” and return to “protein shakes and porridge”.

“Where are we at now? May, so six months, you can fight at the end of the year,” Michael Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I think the idea was Madison Square Garden, that’s going to be Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic, judging by what everybody has been saying online.”

“So, the final card of the year at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, they [the UFC] have seven months for that,” Bisping explained. “So, Conor McGregor just has to get into the testing pool. He needs to get off the – whatever he’s on. He’s got to get off the good stuff, and get back on protein shakes and porridge, and we’ll be good. He’s got to do some work, he’s got to get training, he’s got to get in the gym, he’s got to do everything.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)