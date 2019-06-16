Conor McGregor Gave Dillon Danis Advice Following LCL Tear

Spread the word!













Dillon Danis looked good in his win over Max Humphrey at Bellator 222, which was all the more impressive considering he suffered an LCL tear leading up to the fight.

Danis dominated Humphrey on the ground on Friday night before eventually getting the win via first-round armbar submission. It took his record to 2-0. After the fight, he revealed he was compromised as he tore his LCL on his left knee a week before the event, adding he couldn’t stand on it at the time.

While most people would have pulled out with such an injury, Danis knew he was capable of getting the win despite it. He also had words of wisdom from friend and training partner Conor McGregor, who notably claimed he tore 80 percent of his ACL before his successful UFC 189 win over Chad Mendes.

“Yeah, of course,” Danis said when asked if McGregor gave him advice. “I mean, we talked about it a lot and he was just like, ‘you know what man, you can do it.’ We obviously talked back and forth. He was making sure, ‘how was it’, this and that. He’s always there for me with advice. I feel like he’s been through it all. He knows everything, he knows the mental side and the physical side. He’s obviously a great mentor to have.

“I wish he could have been here. He was supposed to be here but he didn’t make it. But it would have been awesome for him to be here.”

As for what’s next for Danis, he doesn’t believe he will need surgery and is ready to face anybody — even mentioning Neiman Gracie who competed in a losing effort against Rory MacDonald in the main event.

“I’m ready for anybody, man. Even watching the main event, it’s like, man, that’s not me. 100 percent [I’m better than them],” Danis added. “Back in the day in jiujitsu tournaments, we would get him [Gracie] in the first match, me and my friends would be high-fiving, be like, ‘oh, that’s the easiest match, we got a bye in the first round.’ He’s not the level that I am. I’m a world champion. He never touched the Pan American Championships. It’s a different level and people will see.”