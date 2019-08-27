Report: Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather To Face-Off In TV Sports Competition

Spread the word!













The chances of Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather rematching each other in boxing competition, or any form of combat sports for that matter, are slim. However, McGregor might get the opportunity to avenge his loss to Mayweather in athletic competition.

Mayweather finished McGregor in the 10th round of their August 2017 boxing contest. Now, according to a report from talkSPORT, McGregor and Mayweather will face off again. This time, it will be in the form of a decathlon of sorts in a revamped version of the famous 1970s BBC TV show “Superstars.”

McGregor has reportedly been offered $10 million to participate in the New Years Eve show in Japan. A source in the report notes, “Conor is on the edge of signing. There is no direct combat involved so it doesn’t breach his UFC contract and he should be fine to take part.”

“Superstars” featured athletes competing in an assortment of challenges against one another; including running, rowing, tennis, basketball, shooting, and swimming. Competitors are awarded points based on their position, with the overall winner being declared the champion.

If this comes to fruition, it will be Mayweather’s second New Years Eve in Japan. Last year, Mayweather participated in an exhibition boxing bout with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa for $9 million. Mayweather walked through Nasukawa with ease, finishing the Japanese star.

What do you think about McGregor meeting Mayweather in the athletic competition?