Floyd Mayweather Laughs Off Chances Of Conor McGregor Rematch

Conor McGregor has made no secret of his desire to face Floyd Mayweather in a rematch. However, the latter doesn’t seem to think it will happen.

The two combat sports stars notably faced off in a boxing ring nearly two years. Despite getting stopped in the 10th round, McGregor, along with Mayweather, came away from the event with a nine-figure payday.

It comes as no surprise then that the Irishman brings up the topic of a rematch every now and then. In late May, McGregor claimed he knew he would win in a rematch now that he had faced “Money” already. Last month, he even jokingly challenged Mayweather to a rematch following Andy Ruiz Jr.’s win over Anthony Joshua.

Boxing is great, I am going to relish another go!

I challenge Juan Manuel Mayweather to a rematch.

Under the tutelage of my old club.

We’ll see then mate. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

But when he was asked recently about a rematch with McGregor, Mayweather and his entourage could only laugh:

“Boy, boy, boy, boy, boy. These kids are some circus clowns,” Mayweather told TMZ. “You know, they can’t f*ck with Money May. Like I said before, the same lifestyle that I had before when I was fighting, is the same lifestyle that I got now.

“…They gonna keep coming my way. At the end of the day, I keep laughing, I keep living, I keep going to the bank.”

Do you think we will ever see a boxing rematch between these two? Or was it always going to be a one-off?