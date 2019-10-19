Conor McGregor Fires Back At Dana White Saying Khabib Is ‘The Man’ Now

Spread the word!













Dana White is now backing UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as “the man” in the UFC. Speaking in a recent interview, the UFC boss admitted that “The Eagle” is now the man who gets to sit back and call the shots.

“Khabib is the man now,” White said. “Conor isn’t the man anymore, so Khabib gets to sit back and call the shots.”

It didn’t take McGregor too long to respond to that, taking to Twitter to rip into his former Octagon opponent. McGregor called Nurmagomedov a “jock strap sniffer.”

“Who’s not the man? Your man had that marquee event did he? More like an event in a marquee. A tent in the fucking sand it was. Keep spoofing to your self horse. Jock strap sniffer championships.”

Who’s not the man? Your man had that marquee event did he? More like an event in a marquee. A tent in the fucking sand it was. Keep spoofing to your self horse. Jock strap sniffer championships. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 19, 2019

McGregor and Nurmagomedov initially met inside the Octagon last year in October. They headlined UFC 229 on pay-per-view (PPV). Nurmagomedov pretty much dominated the fight from start to finish, ending things in the fourth round via submission with a neck crank. Of course, all hell broke loose after the bout when a team vs. team brawl broke out inside, and outside, of the Octagon.

Since the defeat, McGregor has been calling for a rematch with the Russian, but will likely need to pick up a win or two before getting back into the 155-pound title conversation.

What do you think about McGregor’s response to White’s recent claims?