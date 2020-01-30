Conor McGregor Ex-Coach Sentenced For 2016 Manslaughter Incident

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor’s ex-coach Jonathan Dargan has reportedly been sentenced to prison time after he was found guilty of manslaughter.

Dargan killed 56-year-old Patrick Mullally after an altercation in 2016 that saw the former strike the latter with a punch. The punch turned out to be fatal as Mullally fell backwards and hit his head on the ground, dying the next day.

Four years on from the incident, Dargan has finally been sentenced for manslaughter and will be handed a five-and-half-year prison term.

“We’ll be forever grateful… Four years later, we’re still absolutely devastated by the loss of our beloved Paddy,” the victim’s sister Mary Mullally was quoted as saying. “His life revolved around being a devoted dad, caring brother, fun uncle and a cherished friend.

“We as a family miss him every day but there is also a huge group of friends who are grieving alongside us. No matter what happened today, sadly we’re left with a life sentence.”

Dargan was notably a striking coach at Ireland’s Straight Blast Gym and helped the likes of McGregor, Artem Lobov and others.

He notably showed remorse following the incident:

“I’m so sorry. It was an accident. I’m devastated and heartbroken for that man and his family. All I can say is I’m crushed,” Dargan said at the time. “If I could take back everything that happened that night I would, but all I can do is beg his family for their forgiveness. It was a genuine mistake.”

