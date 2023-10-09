In an attempt to show off his legendary striking power in his Dublin pub, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor was left with egg on his face in front of onlookers, scoring a measly score of just ‘1’ on a punching machine – appearing to break the mechanism in an attempt to break the record.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the promotion, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match.

Expected to make a return to the Octagon next year, Conor McGregor has been pegged to fight with one-time lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit, after the pair served as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this annum.

Submitting paperwork to USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) leader, Jeff Novitsky over the course of the weekend, McGregor has also confirmed his return to the anti-doping agency’s testing pool, which he must serve a period of six months in before he would be eligible to make a comeback to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor breaks punch machine in his Dublin pub

Recently sharing footage of himself partying with iconic R&B star, Snoop Dogg in Dublin following a concert at the 3Arena, McGregor has been filmed trying to break the record on a punching machine at The Black Forge Inn in the capital – scoring a single ‘1’ point, ultimately claiming the machine had been broken by him.

Without a victory since January 2020, McGregor’s most recent win came back against former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone, stopping the Hall of Fame inductee with a spectacular 40-second knockout win via high-kick and follow-up strikes.

