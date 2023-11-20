UFC star Conor McGregor posts bizarre voice note on X, leaves fans puzzled: ‘I got locked up, they won’t let me out’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has sent fans and followers of his into rapture and puzzlement across social media tonight, posting a voice note of him singing a rendition of Locked Up by Missouri-born R&B star, Akon – leaving fans questioning the motive behind his post.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the organization, has been sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, suffering a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening round of their trilogy rubber match.

Featuring on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this year, Conor McGregor squared off with one-time lightweight title challenger, Michael Chandler, ahead of an expected welterweight showdown between the two at the finale of the reality television show.

However, failing to make good on an earmarked comeback to active competition this year, McGregor has been heavily linked with a fight against Chandler at the welterweight limit at a blockbuster UFC 300 event in April of next year, as well as a potential summer comeback to the Octagon.

Conor McGregor leaves fans puzzled on social media

Claiming last month during an appearance at Tyson Fury’s professional boxing return against Francis Ngannou that he had been kept from his livelihood, McGregor’s has sent fans speculating that the UFC is keeping the Dubliner from a return to the sport, as he sang Locked Up by Akon – which features the lyrics, “I got locked up, they won’t let me out”.

In the midst of a two-fight losing run for the first time in his professional mixed martial arts career, McGregor also suffered his first knockout loss in the sport back in 2021, dropping a rematch loss to the above-mentioned, Poirier in Abu Dhabi, UAE in January of that year.

