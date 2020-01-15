Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone Referee & Judges Assigned

Spread the word!













The judges and referee who are scheduled to work the Conor McGregor vs. Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone welterweight main event at UFC 246 this weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020) are set.

MMA Fighting reports that Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) chief assistant Jeff Mullen has confirmed Herb Dean will referee McGregor vs. Cerrone. It will be the seventh time in McGregor’s UFC career that Dean will officiate one of his fights. Dean officiated McGregor’s last bout in October of 2018 against Khabib Nurmagomedov, which the Irishman lost via fourth-round submission.

It will also be the 12th time Dean officiates a fight involving Cerrone. Also, the NSAC has assigned veteran judges Sal D’Amato, Chris Lee and Derek Cleary to score McGregor vs. Cerrone. Dean’s pay remains undisclosed, however, he made $1,900 for officiating McGregor’s last outing against Nurmagomedov. As for the judges, typically, UFC PPV headliners make about $1,600 for their services.

Disclosed fighter salaries are scheduled to be released on Friday. McGregor is reportedly making $5 million compared to Cerrone’s $2 million. The Irishman expects to make near $80 million when PPV points are added in, but that seems very unlikely.

What do you think about the officiating and judging assignments made for McGregor vs. Cerrone?