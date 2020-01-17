UFC 246 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Video & Live Stream

The fighters have weighed-in and the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) card has been finalized after this morning’s official weigh-ins.
Now, the UFC 246 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place just 24 hours before the event kicks off from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the night, Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will go head-to-head in a welterweight scrap. Also, in the co-main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm returns against Raquel Pennington.
UFC 246 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Conor McGregor (170) vs. Donald Cerrone (170)
- Women’s bantamweight: Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Raquel Pennington (136)
- Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik (238) vs. Maurice Greene (243)
- Women’s strawweight: Cláudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Alexa Grasso (121.5)* – fight canceled
- Lightweight: Anthony Pettis (155.5) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (155.5)
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi (125) vs. Maycee Barber
- Featherweight: Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)
- Lightweight: Drew Dober (125.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (156)
- Featherweight: Chas Skelly (155.5) vs. Grant Dawson (156)
Early Prelims:
- Light heavyweight: Aleksa Camur (204) vs. Justin Ledet (205)
- Flyweight: Tim Elliott (125.5) vs. Askar Askarov (126)
- Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Ode Osbourne (135)
- Women’s flyweight: Sabina Mazo (126.25)* vs. JJ Aldrich (125.5)
– *fighter missed weight
