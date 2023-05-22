UFC president, Dana White has confirmed that currently, plans are in place for former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor to make his return to the Octagon before the close of the year – in a potential “big fight” at a December pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

McGregor, who has been sidelined since he fractured his left tibia and fibula back in July 2021, has been vocal over the course of last year regarding his impending return to the Octagon – ahead of an expected welterweight fight with Michael Chandler.

Tied to a showdown with the Missouri veteran since the beginning of this year, McGregor, 34, served as an opposing coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this annum, with the duo expected to fight at the welterweight limit.

Conor McGregor is slated to return to the USADA testing pool

Clearing up his issues with anti-doping agency, USADA last week, Crumlin striker, McGregor claims the squabble was “done” between the two, with the organization releasing a statement confirming how they expect the Dubliner’s “immediate” return to their anti-doping testing pool ahead of a return to active competition.

Linked with a December return against Chandler as a result, Conor McGregor’s comeback to the sport has been alluded to by the aforenoted, White, who confirmed the ex-two-weight champion is in the process of returning to the USADA testing pool.

“That’s correct [there will be an announcement during the airiing of The Ultimate fighter],” Dana White told assembled media following UFC Vegas 73. “There’s a fight. He (Conor McGregor) has to get into the USADA testing pool first. He’s filling out the paperwork. I don’t know how soon that will be done or what’s going on, but that’s his business, that he’s handling with USADA. But it’s all in motion.”

“That’s what we’re shooting for,” White explained. “Hopefully we have a big fight in Madison Square Garden in November, and then a big fight in December.” [Transcribed by TalkSPORT]