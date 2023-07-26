Former UFC champion, Conor McGregor has reacted to the sad passing of Irish singer, Sinead O’Connor this Wednesday evening at 56, writing “I have lost a friend” in a tribute posted on his official Twitter account.

News broke earlier this Wednesday evening of the sad passing of Glenageary singer, O’Connor at the age of 56, just 18 months following the tragic death of her 17-year-old son, Shane.

O’Connor, heralded as one of the greatest singer/songwriters of her generation, released her number one single Nothing Compares 2 U, back in 1990, following the release of her debut album, The Lion And The Cobra three years prior, and went on to contribute tireless work as an activist. O’Connor was named Artist of the Year by Rolling Stone magazine in 1991 following the release of Nothing Compares 2 U and the heralded music video which accompanied it.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead,” A statement from the singer’s family read tonight. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Conor McGregor shares heartfelt tribute following passing of Sinead O’Connor

Appearing at UFC 189 in July 2015, O’Connor sang Foggy Dew – an Irish song written about the Easter Rising in 1916, as fellow Dubliner, McGregor made his Octagon walk ahead of a stunning second round TKO win over Chad Mendes to clinch the interim featherweight champion.

Paying tribute to the late singer, McGregor described O’Connor as a “friend”.

“The world has lost an artist with the voice of an angel,” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest in Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”