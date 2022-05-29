Conor McGregor has come under fire for his connection with Vladimir Putin by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Conor McGregor posed for a photo with Putin

About four years, Russia hosted the FIFA World Cup final in Moscow. Former UFC two-division champ Conor McGregor was in attendance at the grand event alongside the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. The Irish superstar got the opportunity to meet the infamous leader and uploaded a photo with the 69-year-old on his Instagram.

Following the meeting, ‘The Notorious’ heaped praises on Putin for the hospitality he received as a guest. McGregor even announced that he had gifted the first bottle of his Proper 12 whiskey to the Russian President but wasn’t sure if the offering reached past security who inspected the bottle for any poisonous substances. McGregor said, “President Putin’s security detail is second to none as I’m sure you know, you don’t mess around with Vladimir.”

Zelensky critical of the Irish Superstar

In a recent meeting with Irish politicians Sean O Fearghail and Mark Daly in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, President Zelensky expressed his disappointment with Conor McGregor. According to the president, McGregor “wasn’t being supportive of Ukraine” by getting a photo taken with the controversial politician.

Given the recent developments surrounding the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, the Irish delegation discussed the issue and offered their support against the aggressors.

“He felt he wasn’t being supportive of Ukraine,” Mr Daly told the Irish Independent. “This man is fighting a war but he knows what’s going on all around the world including in Ireland.”

Senator Daly assured that O Fearghail and he will advise the EU to accept Ukraine’s request of being a member of the union.

“We will be asking our colleagues across Europe to support their application to join the European Union. When they are teaching leadership in universities for years to come, this will be the standard,” he added.