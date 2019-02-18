Conor McGregor Congratulates Kron Gracie On UFC on ESPN 1 Win

Conor McGregor congratulates rising prospect Kron Gracie for his latest win inside of the Octagon.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu prodigy scored a first-round submission finish over Alex Caceres at the UFC on ESPN 1 event. This fight took place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

After the fight, McGregor reached out to him to congratulate him on the big win when he wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“Enter the mix young son. Congratulations.”

Congratulations. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 18, 2019

This comes after the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion made it known that he was excited to watch him compete. It’s interesting to see McGregor praise him especially since he trains with McGregor’s arch-rival Nate Diaz.

Their last fight came back at UFC 202 when Diaz suffered a majority decision loss. This came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

