Conor McGregor Reveals Which UFC on ESPN 1 Star He’s Excited To Watch

Conor McGregor reveals which fighter that he’s excited to watch at this evening’s UFC Phoenix.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion is pumped up to see Kron Gracie compete at this event. The Gracie family member is slated to fight Alex Caceres in a featherweight bout on the main card portion of UFC on ESPN 1.

McGregor made this known in a post that was shared on his official Twitter account. He wrote the following:

“Very excited to see Kron Gracie compete tomorrow in the UFC,” McGregor tweeted. “Son of Rickson, partner of Diaz. So much lineage. Very proud and exciting moment here for the prestigious Gracie family. Remember that without this family, none of us would have a job we loved.” He stamped the tweet with, “Good luck and Respect.”

UFC on ESPN 1 is set to take place on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main card will air on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will be split broadcasted on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET and the TV network’s streaming service, ESPN +, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

