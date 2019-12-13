Conor McGregor Congratulates Jose Aldo After Making Weight

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor continued to be respectful towards his old rival Jose Aldo as he congratulated the latter on making weight for his bantamweight debut.

Much debate has gone on about Aldo and whether it was healthy for him to attempt to make the bantamweight limit ahead of his fight with Marlon Moraes at UFC 245. Photos of him looking drained didn’t help matters either.

However, in the end, the Brazilian made weight and even looked more happy than he did during his previous 145-pound weight cuts.

McGregor was one who was pleased to see Aldo make the weight:

“Tremendously done Jose!” McGregor tweeted soon after Aldo’s weigh-in result.

McGregor recently defended Aldo’s decision to make the move to bantamweight.

“I disagree here. He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion,” McGregor tweeted ESPN’s Ariel Helwani about Aldo’s shape. “Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication. Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division.”

Aldo was notably appreciative of the Irishman’s comments.

What do you make of McGregor’s recent interactions with Aldo?