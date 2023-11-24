Irish Tanaiste Micheal Martin blasts UFC star Conor McGregor for ‘Inciting hate’ amid heated Dublin riots

Irish Tanaiste, Micheal Martin has hit out at Conor McGregor in the wake of numerous riots and violence overnight in Dublin city center, with the UFC star accused of “inciting hate” across his social media, in posts which have been labelled as “absolutely disgraceful”.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the Dana White-led, UFC – posted numerous social media outbursts overnight and throughout the week amid an immigration influx into the country, posting “Ireland, we are at war” on his official X account.

And following the stabbing of numerous children and a childcare worker outside Gaelscoil Colaiste Mhuire on Parnell Square around lunchtime yesterday afternoon, initial protests in the city center were later overtaken by violent clashes between groups of males and Gardai, with public transport vandalized and commandeered, whilst numerous shops and local business were broken into and looted during ugly scenes.



Reacting to numerous posts across social media which have been boasted as resulted in “far-right” violence overnight, Martin, the Minister for Foreign Affairs in Ireland, described the comments as “absolutely disgraceful”.



“There has been many comments I’ve watched online of that type which are absolutely disgraceful,” Martin told reporters this morning. “We have a parliamentary democracy, we value that, Irish people do as well. Isolated voices like that are voices that essentially are inciting hate and to some degree incitement is unacceptable.”

Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Micheál Martin responds to Conor McGregor's comments and others' online reaction following Dublin violence https://t.co/9dgNGqF3Ek pic.twitter.com/59shiItdkJ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 24, 2023



Himself reacting to comments from Martin, Crumlin-born mixed martial artist, McGregor claimed government official would continued to “blame anyone but themselves”.

Conor McGregor labels Micheal Martin “worthless and spineless”

“Blame anyone but themselves,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account. “Typical. Worthless you are Micheal. Worthless and spineless. Ryan Casey called you all out last week grieving the love his life, stolen by pawn scum, and nothing but waffle from you all since. Zero action.”

Blame anyone but themselves. Typical. Worthless you are Michaél. Worthless and spineless! Ryan Casey called you all out last week grieving the love of his life, stolen by pawn scum, and nothing but waffle from you all since. Zero action! Everything from our lax border with gravy… pic.twitter.com/cHrVvjXdtc — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2023

“Everything from out lax border with gravy train benefits, to our pitiful mental health services, to out country in flames in ON YOUR WATCH!” Conor McGregor continued. “And still no plan of action!! Where is our plan of action? What are we going to do to ensure this stops happening?”



“How are we going to ensure this ceases to continue in our country?” Conor McGregor posted. “Ireland is fed up of you and YOUR TYPE. We are not stopping here until real change is implemented. We need safety. We need security. We need leadership. As of now, we have none of the 3. Shame on your and YOUR TYPE.