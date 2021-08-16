UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman has fired back following recent comments from former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor that he would “spark” him if they ever shared the Octagon together.



Usman, who is slated to headline UFC 268 on November 6. from Madison Square Garden, takes on former interim champion and the #1 ranked welterweight contender, Colby Covington, already holds a victory over the outspoken Clovis native, following a fifth round knockout win back in December 2019 at UFC 245.



In the midst of a stunning 18-fight undefeated streak, 14 of which have come under the UFC’s banner, Usman looks to score his fifth consecutive successful title defence when paired with past-foe, Covington later this year.



Partaking in a “#asknotorious” Q&A session on his official Twitter account last night, McGregor was asked, “what’s it like to spark people unconscious in three different weight divisions?“



In response to the user, McGregor described the record as “tremendous“, before alluding to reigning welterweight champion, Usman — claiming he would “spark” him as well if they ever clashed.



“Tremendous!” McGregor replied. “I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title and I spark him (Kamaru Usman) too. That would be fastest KO in UFC title fight (13 seconds). Most knockdowns in UFC title fight (5). And then another KO in a UFC title fight. 3 title fights. 3 KO’s. 3 new records. It’s right there.“



Responding to those claims from the Dubliner, Usman urged the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion to “be quiet” before recalling his quartet of stoppage losses to Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Nate Diaz.



“Spark who??” Usman asked. “You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk sh*t I’ll @ u. Now be quiet before I call (Dustin) Poirier or Khabib (Nurmagomedov) or (Nate) Diaz to finish you again #P4P.“

In his most recent outing, Crumlin native, McGregor suffered an opening round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against the aforenoted, Poirier last month at UFC 264. And is currently recovering from surgery to repair a fractured tibia in his left leg, suffered in his defeat to the Louisianan.



For Usman, the Auchi standout headlined UFC 261 in April at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida — where he stopped two-time foe and title challenger, Jorge Masvidal with a stunning one-punch second round knockout.