

Long-linked with an eventual title billing against fellow former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, former two-weight UFC gold holder, Conor McGregor has hit out at the Brazilian tonight in a response, after the finishing ace claimed the Dubliner is severely lacking motivation.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has yet to make his return to the Octagon since headlining UFC 264 back in July of 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula against three-time foe and common-opponent, Dustin Poirier in a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

As for Oliveira, the current number one ranked lightweight contender is slated to make his own return to the Octagon for his sophomore outing this year at UFC 294 in October in Abu Dhabi, UAE, rematching Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title offing.

Co-headlining UFC 289 back in June in Canada, Oliveira snapped his winless run in ‘The Great White North’ – as well as the winning streak of perennial contender, Beneil Dariush with a slew of opening round ground strikes for a first round TKO victory.

Embarking in a late-night tirade on his official X account, former duel-weight champion, McGregor was the subject of a response from Oliveira – after posting “Fighting is MOTIVATION”.

“Lol,” Charles Oliviera posted in response to Conor McGregor. “You’re without motivation more thna 2 years.”

Conor McGregor blasts Charles Oliveira in tirade on his X account

Hitting out at Oliveira – who holds the most submission wins and most overall finishes in the antiquity of the UFC, McGregor claimed the former champion was a “nobody” without his championship strap again.

“Recovering from a leg break, you nobody,” Conor McGregor replied to Charles Oliveira.”You are nobody now, again.”

“Get off that Lamborghini you broke bum,” Conor McGregor posted.

Yet to book his own expected return to the Octagon, McGregor, 35, has called for a symbolic BMF title fight with newly-minted titleholder, Justin Gaethje off the back of his stunning high-kick knockout win over the aforenoted, Poirier at UFC 291.

