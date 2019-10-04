Conor McGregor Charged With Assault, Could Face Jail Time

Spread the word!













It looks like Conor McGregor will have to appear in court on October 11 to answer for an assault charge.

According to a report from Independent.ie, McGregor was charged under Section Two of the Non-Fatal Offenses Against the Person Act in Dublin District Court. He could face a hefty fine and is looking at up to six months of jail time if convicted. This all stems from an April incident in which the 31-year-old punched a middle-aged man for refusing a drink of his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey.

After the footage was leaked several months later, McGregor was hit with a ton of criticism from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. He later apologized for the incident and is instead ready to refocus on his MMA career and get a fight done for his Octagon return.

“I mean, in reality, it doesn’t matter what happened there,” McGregor said. “I was in the wrong. That man deserved to enjoy his time in the pub without it having to end the way it did. Although, five months ago it was, and I tried to make amends, and I made amends. Back then, the fans don’t even – that doesn’t even matter. I was in the wrong. I must come here before you and take accountability and take responsibility.

“I owe it to the people that have been supporting me. I owe it to my mother, my father, my family. I owe it to the people who trained me in martial arts. That’s not who I am. That’s not the reason I got into martial arts or studying combat sports. The reason I got into it was to defend against that type of scenario.

“So to see that – although months ago I have been taking steps and continuing making steps to do better, and be better, to see it, it’s like a dagger into my heart as a young martial artist. I’m just here to own up to that and move on and carry on and face what’s coming with it.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since last October when he was submitted in the fourth round by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite his desires for an immediate rematch, he’ll likely have to face a different opponent first, as Tony Ferguson has solidified himself as the more deserving candidate for the title opportunity.

