Conor McGregor is the latest and most high-profile fighter to call for a bout with Nick Diaz who is due to return to fighting in 2021. The Irishman took to social media tonight where he took aim at both Diaz brothers in one post – check it out below.

Line them up — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 8, 2020

Ariel Helwani of ESPN broke news that Nick Diaz is set to return to fighting in 2021. The veteran MMA reporter spoke with Diaz’s manager, Kevin Mubenga who confirmed his fighter was planning a comeback in 2021 and had successfully cut to somewhere between 175-165lbs.

Diaz has not fought since January 2015 when he lost a unanimous decision to Anderson Silva. The fight was eventually overturned to a No Contest after Silva failed a drug test for PEDs. Diaz also failed a post-fight drug test for marijuana and was subsequently suspended. The Stockton, California native is currently on a three-fight winless streak that stretches all the way back to 2012. Diaz lost to Georges St Pierre by unanimous decision at UFC 158. Before that he dropped another decision against ‘The Natural Born Killer’ Carlos Condit at UFC 143. Diaz last picked up a win back in 2011 when he beat lightweight legend BJ Penn over three rounds.

Since news of his return was announced Stephen Thompson, Darren Till, and Leon Edwards have all put their names forward as potential opponents for the Diaz’s first fight back

McGregor is currently retired from the sport. He walked away from MMA after becoming disillusioned by the lack of fights on offer to him. ’Notorious’ last fought at UFC 246 back in January when he took out Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone inside one minute. McGregor was recently linked to a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao but UFC president Dana White confirmed his fighter will not compete in 2020.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor fight Nick Diaz?