Despite the fact he is currently lined up for an expected return to combat sports inside the Octagon and under the UFC banner, veteran striker, Conor McGregor has called for a presumedly, another crack at undefeated professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather – having first attempted to defeat the Michigan puncher back in 2017.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, most recently featured atop a UFC 264 card in July 2021 in a trilogy rubber match against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier.

Sidelined since then, McGregor, 35, would ultimately fracture his left tibia and fibula in the opening round against Poirier, leading to a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss.

As for Mayweather, on the other hand, following his 2017 standing TKO win over McGregor in Las Vegas, Nevada, the former multiple time and weight world boxing champion has taken part in numerous exhibition bouts against the likes of Logan Paul, Tenshin Nasukawa, and most recently – John Gotti III, which ended in a mass brawl between both groups.

Conor McGregor now switches focus to Floyd Mayweather

However, permanently chasing a rematch with Mayweather following his stoppage loss to the now-46-year-old in his professional boxing debut, McGregor issued a series of now-deleted posts on his official X account – including a voice memo with him calling out, Mayweather.

“Don’t forget, I played ping pong with Floyd’s (Mayweather) head,” Conor McGregor wrote. “I carried him! In the rematch, I am going to use this style of attack but alongside a more destructive set of shots on top also. B4, it was just ping pong, this time it’s ping pong and Babe Ruth with a baseball bat. KO incoming.”

Making his professional boxing debut and sole outing inside the squared circle against Grand Rapids native, Mayweather back in 2017, suffering a tenth round standing TKO defeat to the former at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor rematch Floyd Mayweather?