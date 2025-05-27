Report: Is Conor McGregor About to Buy OnlyFans? UFC Insider Investigates

Is Conor McGregor really in talks to buy OnlyFans?

Last week, it was revealed that Leonid Radvinsky, owner of the subscription-based platform, is currently in talks to sell his content creator site for a valuation of about $8 billion. While news of OnlyFans going on the market didn’t garner much attention from the MMA community at first, fight fans did a complete 180 when McGregor claimed on Instagram that he was in “serious talks” to buy the site.

Unsurprisingly, news outlets quickly pumped out pieces on McGregor’s latest outrageous claim, but not everyone is taking the bait.

Commenting on McGregor’s claim that he was about to drop billions of dollars on a glorified camgirl site, former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen laughed the whole thing off, suggesting that the MMA media got duped by McGregor once again.

“Conor McGregor is in serious talks to buy OnlyFans,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “No, he’s not! You are an idiot. Let’s see who wrote this piece… Oh, I don’t want to say that on Alexander—he’s one of the good guys. All right, so just pretend we didn’t see who wrote this piece. “Now, that doesn’t need to bother me—I don’t have to care about that at all. It’s just truly amazing the headlines that our space will write on Conor and the psychology behind it is: Conor is still a really big draw.”

Sonnen thinks Conor McGregor should stick to his candidacy for President

Instead of trying to buy OnlyFans, Sonnen thinks McGregor should stick to his presidential plans, even though the odds of him holding office in Ireland are essentially zero.