UFC Bantamweight Standout Norma Dumont Launches an Official Partnership with OnlyFans

Brazilian UFC standout Norma Dumont has announced an official partnership with OnlyFans.

The top 15 ranked bantamweight is set to share exclusive content with her fans, including behind-the-scenes training and nutrition tips as she prepares for her upcoming clash with Germaine de Randamie on April 6. You can check out Dumont’s recently launched OnlyFans page right here.

“Hey folks, I’m thrilled to be part of OnlyFans and to be able to bring a little more of my life to you,” Dumont said in a message to fans. “I hope we can interact and have a lot of fun here.”

For those unfamiliar, OnlyFans is the subscription social platform revolutionizing creator and fan connections. Inclusive of creators from all genres, OnlyFans provides creators the opportunity to control and monetize their content as they develop connections with their fanbase.

According to a press release, ‘The Immortal’ is one of over 200 combat sports athletes to join the platform over the last two years. Fighters from the UFC, Bellator, PFL, BKFC, and professional boxing have found their way on the ever-growing platform, including former two-time heavyweight world champion Stipe Miocic and UFC fighter turned BKFC brawler Paige VanZant.

Norma Dumont is 6-2 under the UFC banner and has won her last three bouts, besting Danyelle Wolf, Karol Rosa, and Chelsea Chandler. She also holds a victory over division prospect and current PFL standout Aspen Ladd.

Her next opponent, Germaine de Randamie, is entering her 20th year as a professional fighter. She last competed inside the Octagon in October 2020, earning a third-round submission over former bantamweight world champion Julianna Pena.