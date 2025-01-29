Conor McGregor fighting in BKFC? David Feldman won’t rule it out

BKFC president David Feldman has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor potentially competing in the promotion.

As we know, bare-knuckle boxing has taken off in recent years. One of the contributing factors to that has been BKFC, which has been growing at an incredible rate. That was helped when Conor McGregor came on board, with the UFC star serving as one of the faces of the company.

He’s also heavily teased the idea of fighting for them against the likes of Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens. As per David Feldman, it could end up happening, but the circumstances have to be right for Conor McGregor.

David Feldman doesn’t rule out Conor McGregor fighting in BKFC

“Anytime you get those kind of moments, it’s awesome,” Feldman said Tuesday on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” reflecting on McGregor and Stephens’ faceoff. “But I mean, I can’t (make that fight) obviously unless the UFC wanted to do something with us, and they don’t need us for anything. But maybe they would, right? Other than that, it doesn’t happen.”

“I think we’re growing at a really great pace right now that – not that they’re concerned about us; they’re not. But if something like that happens, it just moves us up five or 10 more pegs, and I don’t think that they want to help us grow,” Feldman said of the UFC. “And I think that helps us grow tremendously. But who knows? It is worth the shot, and maybe we’ll take that shot in the next week or two.”

“Yeah, (McGregor) wants it. He says, ‘I have two fights left, and then we’re gonna do it. I’m definitely fighting here.’ He says it all the time,” Feldman said. “… He did tell me to make the date, and obviously there’s a lot that would go into making that date. But I mean, wow, him vs. Jeremy Stephens, him vs. Mike Perry, it would be amazing.”

