Former duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has fired his latest barb in the direction of the #6 ranked lightweight contender, Beneil Dariush, claiming that the surging division grappler is the “biggest nobody” in the organization at the moment, amid recent comments from the Iran-born force.

McGregor, who continues to slip down the official lightweight rankings amid his sidelining from active competition, currently sits at #8 in the official 155lbs pile – with his most recent Octagon outing come back in July at UFC 264.

Headlining the T-Mobile Arena event, McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia at the close of his opening round trilogy rubber match against Dustin Poirier, dropping his second consecutive loss to the Louisana native.

As for Dariush, the Kings MMA staple himself was forced from a high-profile title-eliminator back in February at UFC Vegas 49 – with a fractured fibula forcing him from a matchup against Islam Makhachev.

However, with the lay of the land at lightweight far from ideal at the time of publication following the stripping of former undisputed champion, Charles Oliveira at the beginning of this month, Dariush pointed criticizm in the direction of the Brazilian – who had pursued a vacant title fight against McGregor.

“He’s (Charles Oliveira) talking about wanting to fight Conor (McGregor), and he talks about how these guys never gave him a shot when he was outside the top five, blah, blah, blah,” Beneil Dariush told MMA Fighting. “… He was supposed to fight me, bailed, ran and fought Tony Ferguson. Now, instead of fighting actual contenders, he wants to go fight Conor? He wants to go fight Nate Diaz? This is hypocritical. This is the only thing that’s bothering me.”

Receiving the wrath of Crumlin native, McGregor in a now-deleted tweet, the latter claimed Dariush was the “biggest nobody” currently on the UFC’s books.

“Beneil Dardush (sic) (Beneil Dariush) is the biggest nobody in the company (UFC) (laughing face emoji),” Conor McGregor tweeted.

Replying to McGregor’s comments, UFC middleweight contender, Marvin Vettori – a training partner of Dariush at Kings MMA and a stablemate of the Iranian, sent a rather interesting message in the direction of the former two-weight champion.

Marvin Vettori issues scathing response to the outspoken, Conor McGregor

“What a b*tch @TheNotoriousMMA (Conor McGregor),” Marvin Vettori tweeted. “You couldn’t last 2 min with Beneil and that’s just a fact. You are scumbag, I hope to see you soon.”