Conor McGregor reveals plan to base remainder of career on ‘mad Cubano’ Yoel Romero

Former duel-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has claimed that he plans to model the remainder of his mixed martial arts career on the veteran former middleweight title challenger and now-Bellator light heavyweight contender, Yoel Romero.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the UFC banner, has been sidelined from the Octagon since July of last year, headlining UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier in an eventual first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss after he fractured his left tibia.

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the UFC at the beginning of next year

Spending the time since recovering, Conor McGregor, who recently turned 34 years of age, has been linked with a slew of potential matchups in his return to active competition, including fights against the likes of Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson, Rafael dos Anjos, and Jorge Masvidal.

Expected to return to the UFC in the early goings of next year, the Crumlin native has revealed that he plans to base the remainder of his career on the veteran Pinar del Rio native, Romero – with the 45-year-old recently turning in a dominant, buzzer-beating KO win over Alex Polizzi at Bellator Paris in May.

“The craftiness of Yoel (Romero) has always been incredible to watch!” Conor McGregor tweeted. “I am modeling (sic) the second half of my career off of this mad Cubano. @YoelRomeroMMA. Excited for the fights this evening.”

Replying to the Dubliner, Romero reminded the former duel-weight champion that he would be stopping by in the Irish capital next month for his third Bellator walk.

Snapping a run of four consecutive losses with his May win, Romero stopped Polizzi – who suffered a fractured jaw in the Paris showdown with a late third round knockdown.

The American Top Team staple has been heralded for his explosiveness and unmatched athleticism at his age, having landed a series of victories over former major champions including Lyoto Machida, Ronaldo Souza, Chris Weidman, and the returning, Luke Rockhold – who co-headlines UFC 278 later this evening.

Romero is slated to feature in the co-main event of Bellator Dublin in the capital next month in a rescheduled light heavyweight matchup with Suriname striker, Melvin Manhoef.