Video – Conor McGregor drills back kicks in new footage ahead of UFC comeback fight 

Still expected to make good on a rumored return to action by the end of the year, former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor has put his paces through the test with a slew of spinning back kick combinations, amid links to a UFC 310 showdown with rival, Michael Chandler.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder, has been continually linked with a potential return to action for the first time in over three years, in the form of an end-of-year clash with the above-mentioned, Chandler in a rescheduled pairing.

Sidelined since UFC 264, Dublin striker, Conor McGregor most recently fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to common-opponent, Dustin Poirier.

And booked to headline UFC 303 at the end of June in a comeback during International Fight Week at the welterweight limit, Conor McGregor fractured a toe on the same foot as his prior leg injury – ruling him from a return against Chandler.

Conor McGregor shares new training footage ahead of UFC return

Maintaining he would still make good on a return in order to share the Octagon with Missouri veteran, Chandler – McGregor showed off some newly released training footage ahead of his return, wishing his long-time striking coach, Owen Roddy a happy birthday.

Without a win since 2020, McGregor’s most recent success came in the form of a first round high-kick and strikes TKO win over former undisputed lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone in his most recent walk at the welterweight limit.

Hoping to snap a two-fight losing skid for the first time in his career in his return to fighting, McGregor, 36, suffered the first knockout defeat in his mixed martial arts tenure over three years ago in his rematch loss to the above-mentioned, Poirier in Abu Dhabi, UAE.