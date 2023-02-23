Lawsuit brought against UFC star Conor McGregor over alleged assault on yacht dropped

A filed lawsuit brought against former UFC champion, Conor McGregor, in relation to an alleged assault which took place on his yacht in July of last year, has been officially discontinued and dropped.

McGregor, 34, a former undisputed UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, saw an official lawsuit filed against him in the High Court in his native Dublin by Samantha Murphy, who suffered a fractured arm following an alleged altercation on the Crumlin native’s yacht during his birthday party in Ibiza.

Murphy is alleged to have been the victim of an assault by Conor McGregor on his yacht, suffering a fractured arm. The allegation brought against the UFC star alleges how he lunged toward Murphy in an unprovoked manner, before threatening to drown her. Murphy is alleged to have jumped off the side of the vessel in order to escape the alleged attack, where she was then rescued by members of the Red Cross.

In the weeks after initially filing the lawsuit, multiple attacks were perpetrated on Murphy’s residential premises in Dublin, including an arson attack on her vehicle, and a brick which had been thrown though a window at her home. There is no connection to the attacks against Murphy’s property and her filing of a lawsuit against Conor McGregor.

A planned civil lawsuit against Conor McGregor has been discontinued

Confirming the discontinuation of the lawsuit against McGregor, Murphy’s legal representative confirmed to the Sunday World how the planned civil lawsuit against the former UFC titleholder had been terminated with immediate effect by the plaintiff.

Expected to make his UFC return later this year for the first time since suffering a leg injury back in July 2021, McGregor is set to coach The Ultimate Fighter 31 against lightweight contender, Michael Chandler.

The duo have yet to officially book a date, location, or event for their planned welterweight fight, however, a potential September pairing has been floated by the organization at the time of publication.