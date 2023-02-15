Woman who brought claim against UFC star Conor McGregor sees brick thrown through window of residence in latest attack

A woman who brought a lawsuit against former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor in relation to alleged assault on his yacht in which she suffered a fractured arm, has seen a second attack on her property in just over a month, after filing a lawsuit in the capital.

Samantha Murphy, a native of Dublin, brought a lawsuit against Conor McGregor, 34, after an alleged assault during the former lightweight and featherweight’s birthday party back in July last year, suffered a fractured arm during an incident on his yacht, before jumping off the vessel into the sea, before she was rescued by members of the Red Cross.

In the day following the filing of a lawsuit in the High Court, Murphy’s vehicle was the subject of an arson attack outside a residental premises in Drimnagh, in which the vehicle was torched.

“Gardai are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occured at approximately 10 pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at a residential premises in Drimnagh, Dublin 12.”

“No injuries were reported during the course of this incident. No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.”

And according to an initial report from Mirror reporter, Michael O’Toole this Wednesday afternoon, An Gardai Siochana responded to a second attack on the south Dublin premieses, in which a brick was thrown through a window of the home.

“Gardai are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occured at a residential premies in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, at approximately 5:20am on Wednesday 15th February 2023,” A Garda spokesperson said. “No injuries were reported during the course of this incident. No arrest have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing.”

Conor McGregor has denied all accusations brought against him in relation to the lawsuit

At the time of publication, there is no suggestion that the latest nor prior attack is connected to Murphy’s filing of a lawsuit against Conor McGregor, in which she alleges the Crumlin-born fighter attacked her in an unprovoked manner on his yacht which had been moored off of the Spanish Balearic Islands in July of last year. McGregor released a statement through his spokesperson, Karen Kessler, vehemently denying the accusations brought against him.

“Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” The statement provided read.

Conor McGregor has since been booked to make his UFC return later this year in a welterweight fight against lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, with the Dubliner set to serve as an opposing coach on the reality television show, The Ultimate Fighter 31 in the coming weeks.