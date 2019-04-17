Conor McGregor Applauds Alex Ovechkin For Hockey Knockout

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin had the sports world abuzz with his knockout punch last night. Even MMA megastar Conor McGregor congratulated the hockey star on his ‘achievement.’

McGregor saw the hockey highlight because the Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) retweeted Ovechkin’s brutal hit on Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov.

This intern led to “The Notorious” to @ovi8!

A Proper Russian.

Great to meet you in Moscow big man, see you again soon!

They can run, but they can’t hide. https://t.co/R14KvFXf22

McGregor seems to claim Khabib is hiding from him. It’s an odd claim based on how their first match-up went last fall.

Khabib is expected to return for a title unification fight with newly-crowned interim champion Dustin Poirier in September. The lure of another McGregor payday could persuade him otherwise, however.

‘The Notorious’ won’t stop making jabs – subtle or overt – on his Russian rival in the meantime.