Conor McGregor Apologizes To Karolina Kowalkiewicz For UFC 223 Incident

In the weeks since Conor McGregor’s UFC 223 outburst that left him incarcerated in Brooklyn, New York, “The Notorious” has apparently attempted to mend the fences with some of the people affected by his heinous, unnecessary actions.

His online apology to UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas was rebuked, yet another prominent 115-pound contender responded differently.

Former strawweight title contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz, who owns a 2016 win over “Thug” Rose and was present during McGregor’s attack prior to her UFC 223 win over Felice Herrig, recently detailed her view of the chaotic scene to MMA Flashback (via MMA Mania) before revealing McGregor wrote her an apology she had accepted.

In her opinion, she’s seen worse in her native Poland:

“I saw Conor McGregor hitting the windows, then saw Rose Namajuans crying while Pat was protecting her face. Chiesa’s face was blood stained. My coaches told me to hide, but I wanted to see what was going on, but they kept me under the seats. And that’s all, in my opinion Conor bent a little, he probably realized what happened afterward and he wrote an apology letter to me. I have no intention of suing anyone. Growing up in LODZ I saw worse things.”

Kowalkiewicz clearly has no plans to sue McGregor, although two fighters who were injured by McGregor’s outrageous outburst and forced off out of their fights – lightweight Michael Chiesa and flyweight Ray Borg – will be suing “The Notorious” for injuries suffered, and no one can really blame them.

That will most likely be the avenue in which McGregor is harmed most for his decision to throw a metal dolly through a bus containing his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov; he’s unlikely to serve any jail time even though he was booked on a felony charge due to the attack being his first offense on U.S. soil and his wealth enabling him to hire a high-priced legal counsel to plead his charges down.

Just don’t count Kowalkiewicz among those looking for compensation from the superstar, because she’s already accepted his apology.