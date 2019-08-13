Coach Explains Why Conor McGregor & Anthony Pettis Are ‘On A Collision Course’

Spread the word!













This weekend, Nate Diaz and former lightweight champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis will meet inside the Octagon. They meet in the co-main event of UFC 241 on pay-per-view (PPV).

Things between Diaz and Pettis have been personal for years, but Pettis coach Duke Roufus believes this fight, already massive in its own right, could propel “Showtime” into an even bigger payday. Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show,” Roufus explained why he believes Pettis is on “a collision course” with Conor McGregor. (via MMA Junkie)

“That other fight that’s looming out there I think that’s going to pique a lot of interest when Anthony does the business Saturday, I see him and Conor McGregor being on a collision course,” Roufus said.

“I think it’s definitely going to get Conor’s attention when Anthony beats a guy that beat him and another guy that he won by close decision – especially if Anthony does what I think he’s capable of doing and stopping Nate Diaz.”

Roufus also said he believes Pettis was “the Conor before Conor was Conor,” with the flashy suits, finishes, etc. As far as the desire to fight McGregor, Roufus believes Pettis wants to get all the big challenges accomplished as his fighting career begins to wind down:

“I think Anthony’s trying to get those big challenges on the way out the door of his career,” Roufus said. “Anthony was the Conor before Conor was Conor, the kid with the flashy suits, the look, the style, the pizazz, and he could fight like that, so it would be the makings of quite the super fight.”

Do you think McGregor and Pettis will ever face each other inside the Octagon?