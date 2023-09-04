Having shared the mats of Straight Blast Gym HQ with streaking welterweight contender, Ian Machado Garry over the course of the weekend, former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor has now released images of the two sharing the squared circle at Crumlin Boxing Club – with further sparring taking place between the duo.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since fracturing his left tibia and fibula against former interim lightweight champion, Dustin Poirier back in July 2021 – resulting in a doctor’s stoppage TKO.



And appearing to gear up for an impending Octagon return, McGregor has been spotted training alongside fellow Dublin talent in Cannes, France over the last week, however, has since returned to his native country to take in sparring with Portmarnock native, Machado Garry in the capital.

Appearing hellbent on landing a December return to the Octagon, McGregor is expected to fight former lightweight championship challenger, Michael Chandler in his return to combat sports, however, UFC president, Dana White has rubbished recent suggestion that a bout between the two at the welterweight limit could occur as soon as UFC 296 on December 16. in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Conor McGregor shares the boxing ring with Ian Machado Garry in Crumlin

Posting footage of himself and surging former Cage Warriors titleholder, Machado Garry at SBG HQ in Dublin over the course of the weekend, McGregor has now posted various pictures of the two boxing together at Crumlin Boxing Club in the capital.

“Big Irish,” Conor McGregor wrote in a caption on his official Instagram account. “Great work with the lad @iangarry, at @crumlinboxingclubofficial.”

Improving to 13-0 as a professional last month at UFC 292 in Boston Massachusetts, Machado Garry recorded his sixth consecutive Octagon win with a dominant unanimous decision shutout win over veteran welterweight contender, Neil Magny.

Off the back the victory, the Kill Cliff FC trainee has been linked with a showdown against veteran striking specialist, Stephen Thompson before the close of the year, and has suggested a UFC Fight Night Dublin homecoming against former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington in the opening months of next year.

