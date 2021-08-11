Conor McGregor has clearly got a problem with Daniel Cormier.

The Irishman has once again taken to social media to throw shade at the retired former dual-weight champion turned UFC commentator.

“Clean check right there by Poirier” fat drunk f*ck DC,” McGregor wrote alongside a photo from UFC 264 before deleting the post soon after.

Conor going after DC again 😬 pic.twitter.com/xo3wjvj37w — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) August 11, 2021

‘Notorious’ initially took a shot at Cormier during the UFC 265 broadcast this past weekend.

“A cry for help if I’ve ever seen one,” McGregor wrote alongside an image of Cormier.

LEAVE DC ALONE HE'S A NATIONAL TREASURE! pic.twitter.com/upR33aevtA — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) August 8, 2021

The beef appears to have started when McGregor “crossed the line” by targeting Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recently deceased father in one of his social media outbursts.

Cormier condemned McGregor’s actions on his ESPN show “DC & RC.”

“After the fight with Dustin Poirier, a lot of people questioned whether or not Conor McGregor was reaching to try to get in the head of Dustin Poirier,” Cormier said. “(To) Reach back to a time where he had a trash talk that could affect people. It didn’t seem to work against Poirier and I feel like from him talking about Dustin’s wife, to now Khabib’s father, he is just taking it way too far.

“When you’re dealing with death and covid and all these other things that we’ve dealt with over the last year and a half, that’s all off-limits.”

“We talked about wives and families being off-limits, but you’re talking about a man’s ‘everything’,” Cormier added. “Khabib’s dad was his ‘everything’ and you’re talking about him being gone today due to something that has been so terrible for our entire world, and you use that in a sense to get back?”

“Honestly, when Conor does stuff like that, it’s hard to understand how there’s this mass amount of people that support that type of behavior. I think when stuff like that is being said, I think it’s a cry for help.,” Cormier concluded.

McGregor is currently healing up after suffering multiple leg fractures at UFC 264. It seems unlikely the former dual weight champion will return to the Octagon before the summer of 2020. So, you can expect a lot more social media trash talk from McGregor for the next year.

Do you think Conor McGregor is right to be upset with Daniel Cormier?