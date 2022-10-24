Distancing himself from a war of words with undisputed UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound number one, Alexander Volkanovski, outspoken former titleholder, Conor McGregor instead offered the Australian advice ahead of a potential February lightweight move and fight against Islam Makhachev.

Making his way into the Octagon over the course of last weekend following the culmination of the UFC 280 main event at the Etihad Arena, featherweight champion, Volkanovski aligned himself for a lightweight title tangle with newly minted champion, Makhachev at UFC 284 next year in Perth.

Headlining the Abu Dhabi, UAE event, Makhachev improved his undefeated winning spree to 11 straight fights with a one-sided second round arm-triangle submission win over former titleholder, Charles Oliveira in the pair’s vacant title fight.

Angling himself for a future fight with Makhachev in the form of multiple tweets over the course of the weekend, McGregor then switched his attention to offering advice to Volkanovski – with the Aussie claiming he would also be happy to welcome the Dubliner back to the Octagon.

“And we dance on,” Conor McGregor replied in a tweet to Alexander Volkanovski. “Good. I was in your exact spot one time don’t forget. 145 (lbs) coming up (to lightweight). Good luck. I’d say go heavier. Rugby days. Be a bowling ball. That’s how I’d do it as you. Your condition right now as I see it. I don’t know. But bowling ball style for you for best chance.”

And we dance on. Good. I was in your exact spot one time don’t forget. 145 coming up. Good luck. I’d say go heavier. Rugby days. Be a bowling ball. That’s how I’d do it as you. Your condition right now as i see it, I don’t know. But bowling ball style for you for best chance. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Conor McGregor has yet to fight since July of last year

Sidelined since July of last year, Conor McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula en route to a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Last time out, Volkanovski managed to secure a third career win over former featherweight champion and common-foe, Max Holloway in the co-main event of UFC 277 back in July during International Fight Week. Volkanovski also claimed the pound-for-pound summit in the promotion following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss against Leon Edwards.