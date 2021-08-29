Conor McGregor will have trouble topping the Forbes highest-paid athlete list again.

McGregor became number one on the list for 2021 earlier this year for his earnings including salaries, bonuses and endorsements from May 1, 2020 to May 1, 2021 which totaled $180 million.

Impressively, only $22 million of that figure came from inside the Octagon as the bulk of McGregor’s earnings came from his various businesses and endorsements.

In second place was football mega star Lionel Messi with $130 million. And following his big-money move to PSG earlier this month, McGregor sees a tough task ahead of him in staying above the Argentine for next year’s list.

Especially if he can’t get another fight in this year.

“At the Beverly Hills supporting my bro @sergioramos at @psg. It’s crazy how this team has scooped all these incredible players up, and in such quick succession too. Messi is on 75mill U.S dollar a year, flat. Not including endorsement on top. He be hard to beat this year on the Forbes list without one more fight in the book.

“But that said don’t count me out. We are only 2 months into this new Forbes fiscal year and I already have his years wage boxed off hahaahahahaha 💣 #forbesnumber1 #theothercatsbeatanyway #doublefederer”

McGregor, of course, is on the sidelines after breaking his tibia in a first-round TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier last month. The Irishman has targeted a comeback this year and is already seemingly walking fine.

That said, it looks like a return will only happen in early 2022 at the very least.