Conor McGregor is accused of raping a woman following Game 4 of the NBA Finals earlier this month.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, the incident allegedly occurred after the Denver Nuggets’ win over the Miami Heat on June 9. McGregor made headlines that same night after sending the Heat mascot, Burnie, to the hospital after a stunt went wrong while promoting his Tidl Sport recovery spray.

Per the report, demand letters authored by Ariel Mitchell, a South Florida-based attorney, were sent to Conor McGregor, the NBA, and the Miami Heat earlier this week claiming that the MMA megastar had “violently” sexually assaulted a woman inside a men’s bathroom. In the letters, NBA and Heat security team members are accused of assisting in separating the woman from her friend before forcing her into a bathroom where McGregor and another security guard were present.

“Security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.” The lawyer then claims McGregor emerged from inside a handicapped stall “and shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.”

The letters state that the woman was able to gain some distance between herself and McGregor by telling him that she had to use the toilet. Allegedly, McGregor then forced the woman into giving him oral sex before pushing the reported victim against the bathroom wall and attempting to sodomize her.

She reportedly fought her way out of the situation by throwing elbows but left her handbag behind in a rush to flee the situation. When she attempted to retrieve it, the letters claim that McGregor’s security team held the item hostage before ultimately returning it after multiple pleas from the alleged victim. She reported the incident to local authorities on Sunday morning and was advised to seek legal counsel.

Per the letters, the woman is seeking settlements with the NBA, the Heat, and McGregor in lieu of litigation.

A statement from @MiamiPD officer Michael Vega regarding the allegations made against Conor McGregor:



"At this time all we can confirm is that MPD’s Special Victims Unit is investigating a report that was filed Sunday, June 11, 2023.



This is an open investigation so no… — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 15, 2023

Conor McGregor Denies Allegations as the UFC and Miami Heat Comment on the Ongoing Investigation

Representatives for Conor McGregor vehemently died the claims, saying that the “allegations are false.” They added in their response that “Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated.”

The UFC released an official statement regarding the accusations saying, “The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements.”

The Miami Heat have also issued a statement confirming that they are in the process of conducting an investigation into the allegations and will not have any additional comments until further information becomes available.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment,” the statement read.