Conor Benn Dares Any UFC Fighter to Come Over to Boxing: “Come and Get It”

If any UFC fighters want to test their skills in the boxing ring, Conor Benn is happy to oblige.

Benn has taken the world of boxing by storm in recent years, amassing an impressive 23-1 record with 14 of his victories coming by way of KO/TKO. Recently, the British superstar sent a word of warning to UFC fighters wanting to dip their toes into the sweet science.

“Whoever these f*cking UFC fighters want to come over to boxing… Dangerous game,” Benn said during an interview with TNT Sports. “Or any of these MMA lot want to come over to boxing, if you fancy somebody, you can come get it… nasty.”

Calling out newly minted UFC lightweight titleholder Ilia Topuria, Benn revealed that he’s open to a bareknuckle fight, assuming the price is right.

“Bareknuckle… Is that what you want? Bareknuckle? Sign me up. I’ll fight anybody bareknuckle. Anyone wants to come over from the UFC… Ilia [Topuria], I got these hands, brother. Anybody that wants the smoke, anybody that wants to come over, no problem.

Conor Benn rules out move to MMA

As far as seeing ‘The Destroyer’ ever step foot inside a cage, you can go ahead and forget about that right now.

“Listen, I ain’t stupid enough to go in a cage. You wouldn’t catch me dead in the cage. Do you know why? I’d get my ass handed to me. But them thinking they can come over and do that to us? That’s a f*cking liberty. Honestly, it’s a liberty.”

In April, Benn came up short for the first time in his boxing career, surrendering a unanimous decision to Chris Eubank Jr. They’ll run it back on November 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the site of their first meeting.