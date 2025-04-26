Chris Eubank Jr. defeats Conor Benn in unanimous decision after barnburner rivalry – Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Former middleweight champion, Chris Eubank Jr. has put a firm rubber-stamp on his bitter rivalry with Conor Benn tonight in London, landing a decision win over the unbeaten puncher in their main event grudge match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the English capital.

Eubank Jr. the son of former world champion, Chris Eubank Sr. — finally shared the ring with arch-rival, Benn tonight — the son of Nigel Benn — with both fathers sharing the ring on multiple occasions in one of the most historic and fueled rivalries in the history of British boxing.

And finally featuring opposite each other tonight in London, Eubank Jr. would prevail over the course of 12 rounds against Greenwich native, Benn tonight — turning in a unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 116-112) to extend his winning spree to three straight fights.

Suffering with the early power and countering of Benn in the early goings, Hove native, Eubank Jr. would turn the tide of the pairing midway through the bout.

Standing toe-to-toe with Benn throughout the second half of the pairing, Chris Eubank Jr. would score an impressive lead on the judge’s scorecards, taking home the victory in the latter rounds with a flurry of strikes in close at the ropes en route to a resounding triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Chris Eubank Jr.’s win over Conor Benn

