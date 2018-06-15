Colby Covington’s Sister Issues Stern Message To Tyron Woodley

In the co-main event of UFC 225 from Chicago last weekend (Sat. June 9, 2018) Colby Covington captured the interim UFC welterweight championship when he defeated former 155-pound king Rafael dos Anjos after five rounds of fighting.

Covington now has an inevitable unification bout with undisputed champion Tyron Woodley in his future. The American Top Team teammates have developed a bitter rivalry over the past several months, and Woodley has openly said that things will get personal when they’re locked inside the Octagon together.

In the video below (at the 1:04 mark) Covington’s sister, Candice, is shown post-fight at UFC 225 speaking to her mother about her brother’s win. She then looks into the camera and issues out a stern message to the 170-pound champ (quotes via MMA Mania):

“There are still gonna be haters, ‘Oh well you didn’t do this right, you didn’t do that right,’” Covington said. ”Now we got a belt, now what do you have to say? Now we’re coming after Woodley, there’s no stopping us now. Absolutely not.”

Woodley, who is coming off shoulder surgery, has said that he’d like his unification fight with Covington to take place at UFC 227 on August 4th from Los Angeles, California. The Chosen One seems very emotionally invested in this fight and is motivated to punish Covington so bad that he isn’t allowed to fight in the UFC again.

Covington seems open to fighting on the Los Angeles card, but has also expressed interest in fighting Woodley on the November PPV event in Madison Square Garden later this year.