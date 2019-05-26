Colby Covington Would Love To Get His Hands On Jon ‘Picograms’ Jones

Spread the word!













Although keeping busy while visiting the Trump family recently, former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington still has time to take shots at light heavyweight king Jon Jones.

Speaking to BJPenn.com recently, Covington discussed his college days wrestling alongside “Bones.” Covington claims he used to destroy the 205-pound champ in the practice room:

“I’ll destroy Jonny. I was destroying him in college, man, dumping him on his head every day in practice. You can go ask anybody in the Iowa Central wrestling room that was there when we were there.”

“Chaos” went on to say he’d love to get his hands on Jon “Picograms” Jones inside the UFC’s Octagon, doubling down on his steroid accusations:

“I’d love to get my hands on Jonny picograms, man,” Covington said. “If you didn’t have all those picograms in his system, he wouldn’t be the same fighter he is today. He’s a fucking piece of s**t.”

Jones currently prepares for his upcoming title defense against Thiago Santos. The pair will main event UFC 239 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show takes place on July 6. Covington currently awaits his next bout announcement.

UFC President Dana White announced that Covington will be the first to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.