Colby Covington Warns Ilia Topuria: ‘Stay in Your Lane’ Amid Welterweight Aspirations

Colby Covington has issued a warning to Ilia Topuria after ‘El Matador’ suggested he could head up to 170 pounds one day.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is one of the scariest fighters on the planet right now. He is the reigning UFC featherweight champion and in his last two fights alone, he has managed to knock out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. When you really think about it, that’s absolutely insane.

As you can imagine, he’s started to look ahead to the future and consider what else he can achieve. The Spaniard has fought at lightweight in the past and clearly wants to pursue a second world title, but he’s also made it known that he doesn’t believe winning three belts is out of the question.

Colby Covington, a former interim title holder at welterweight, has recently given his thoughts on these comments from Ilia.

Colby Covington offers advice to Ilia Topuria

“I don’t think it’s smart, he’s [Topuria] very short, he’s only like 5’7, 5’8 maybe at most. So he needs to stay in his Lane.”

“I get what he’s doing though, he’s a great fighter man, he’s knocking people out left and right, he’s beating two of the greatest featherweights in history. Let him talk his talk right now but he needs to stay in his lane, stay in his division. He’s a 145 guy, he’s not a 170 guy and if he comes to 170, let’s see him go to 55 first. He’s just talking right now, until you actually go up to 55, then you really shouldn’t even be talking about 170.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

Whether you love him or you hate him, nobody can deny that Ilia Topuria has the potential to become one of the biggest stars in UFC history – especially over in Europe.