Colby Covington Says He Is Ready for a Rematch Against Leon Edwards: “He didn’t do anything to me.”

UFC veteran Colby Covington has made it crystal clear that he’d be interested in a rematch against former UFC champion Leon Edwards.

As we know, Colby Covington is the definition of a controversial fighter. While he’s been involved in some truly incredible fights and moments throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, he has also rubbed a lot of people the wrong way – and we mean a lot. Because of that, there are lots of questions in the air regarding just how good he is in comparison to the rest of the welterweight division.

Recently, we’ve seen Colby Covington suffer defeats to Joaquin Buckley and Leon Edwards – with the latter being for the world title. This weekend, Edwards will attempt to take his first step back toward the belt when he goes head to head with Sean Brady.

In a recent stream, we saw Colby Covington’s confidence shine once again.

Colby Covington wants Leon Edwards rematch

“I want to fight Leon again. Like I fought him with a broken foot for five rounds straight. He didn’t do anything to me. He didn’t land any punches on my face. So, of course, I want to get a rematch with Leon. You know, if that’s what the UFC wants and hopefully he wins this weekend and makes the fight bigger, and we can get that fight going again. But definitely would like to fight him again at full strength and not be compromised on one leg.”

For Colby Covington, it’s all about proving that he can actually still compete at the elite level. While it’s all well and good saying he wants a rematch against Leon Edwards, the two are quite far apart right now – and ‘Chaos’ has to show that he belongs with the rest of the big dogs at 170 pounds.