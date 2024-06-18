Colby Covington unloads on ‘Hypocrite’ Sean Strickland over UFC fighter pay: ‘Who is he to say this?’

Colby Covington has taken aim at former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland after his recent comments on fighter pay.

Strickland recently blasted BKFC over fighter pay but also said the UFC doesn’t pay their fighters enough and he advocates for better pay.

Sean Strickland

“UFC pay is utter garbage,” Strickland wrote. “lol their signing guys at 10/10 that should be criminal … but the vast majority of BKFC fighters are getting paid way less than that … As a UFC fighter I advocate for better pay for me and the entire roster … You should do the same for your guys.”

After Strickland’s comments, Covington went on a podcast and took aim at the former champ as he called him a hypocrite.

“My thoughts are, Sean changed his life so he’s kind of hypocritical to be saying this,” Covington told SOSCAST (via MMAMania). “Now he lives in a really nice mansion-style house, you know, has great cars, and has money in the bank, so who is he to say this? He’s literally being a hypocrite too, like, he’s talking about the guys that just started in UFC. He’s talking about the 10/10 pay? Yeah, that’s when you get your first fight in UFC; let’s talk about what he’s getting paid now. He’s making a guaranteed $500,000 to 1.5 million in that range.”

Colby Covington

It is interesting comments from Covington who didn’t like what Strickland had to say about fighter pay.

Colby Covington still without a fight booked

Colby Covington hasn’t fought since December when he suffered a decision loss to Leon Edwards for the welterweight title in his third crack at becoming the undisputed champion.

Colby Covington

Covington has since called out Ian Machado Garry but the fight didn’t come to fruition for unknown reasons. With that, Covington doesn’t have his next fight booked and it’s uncertain who he will fight in his return to the Octagon.

Colby Covington is 17-4 as a pro and is 12-4 in the UFC while being the former interim welterweight champion. He has notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Jorge Masvidal, Rafael dos Anjos, Tyron Woodley, and Demian Maia among others.

