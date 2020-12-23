Colby Covington held nothing back against his former friend and training partner in a recent interview.

The former interim UFC welterweight champion is coming off a decision win over Tyron Woodley. He has since been calling for a fight against his former teammate Jorge Masvidal. Covington recently sat down with Submission Radio to recap the year that was and his plans going forward. The topics ranged from the rumour that he will be coaching on the next season of The Ultimate Fighter opposite Masvidal to what his ideal 2021 would look like. “Chaos” was also asked for his prediction for the fight between Conor McGregor and another ex-training partner of his, Dustin Poirier. Covington took the opportunity to take a number of shots at the man he called his “fake best friend.”

“My fake best friend Dustin Sorryier,” Covington said. “All I can say guys, is you guys make sure you got the Kleenex ready at the press conference, because you know Dustin Sorryier is gonna break down on the mic, he’s gonna cry to the world, get everybody to feel sympathy and feel bad for him. He’s gonna get sparked again in the first round, because he’s completely washed up and has no chin anymore and no heart.”

“It’s not gonna be competitive,” Covington continued. “I think Conor’s just gonna spark him first round. Just get the Kleenex ready, cause Dustin’s gonna be crying up a storm at the press conference and getting everybody to feel bad for him. ‘Wah-wah, feel bad for me, I didn’t accomplish my dream’. Yeah, cause you’re a b—-. You didn’t work hard enough for it. What is up with society these days? People think that everyone should get a participation trophy. Dustin needs his safe space. Go in your safe space, Dustin.”

The history between Covington and Poirier goes back to their time at American Top Team. Both fighters started their careers out of Dan Lambert’s Florida-based gym, even becoming friends along the way. When Covington started becoming more outspoken, it reportedly created friction in the camp, particularly with Poirier, Masvidal, and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Covington would end up leaving ATT in May 2020, first training at MMA Masters before eventually forming his own gym, Colby Covington Inc. The split was anything but amicable, however, as Covington took a number of shots at his ex-teammates while he left.

We’ll have to wait and see if the pairing between Covington and Masvidal ever becomes a reality. You can be sure Covington will continue to call for the matchup publicly until then, with more insults sure to follow. It will be interesting to see if Poirier takes the bait and issues a response, but in all likelihood, he’s probably too busy preparing for his fight against McGregor on January 23.

