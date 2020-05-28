Colby Covington: Dustin Poirier & Jorge Masvidal Are Scum Of The Earth

Spread the word!













Colby Covington has ripped into his former ATT teammates Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal after announcing he has left the Miami based MMA gym. Covington broke the news yesterday while speaking with ESPN after months of animosity with many of his teammates, much to the annoyance of head coach Dan Lambert

Speaking to MMA Fighting Covington said his former teammates Poirier and Masvidal are not good people and he is hoping for a chance to fight both men now he no longer trains at American Top Team.

“They get such a good rap in the media, like these are just such good guys but no one knows these people off the cameras,” Covington said. “On the cameras, they play good guys but off the camera Jorge and Dustin are pieces of sh*t and the lowest scum of the Earth. Dustin started a charity for a tax write off and he wants to claim he’s such a good guy. How are you a good guy for starting a charity for a tax write off, you fraud. You piece of sh*t. Jorge, same sh*t. You’re out here talking about ‘oh I’m the dine and dash king, I run out on these single mothers from Denny’s who are trying to put food on the table for their single parent families’ and he’s claiming to be the king of that.

“The guy’s the biggest, lowest denominator of scum in the entire world and I pray to God, they f*cking let me get locked up in a cage with him. Cause he knows what’s going to happen. I will break his face. I will rip him limb from limb and he will never be the same person ever again. I promise you that. He will need a psychiatrist after I’m done with him.”

Do you think Colby Covington can beat Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal?